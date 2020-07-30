AUD/JPY bounces off 75.34 after dismal prints of Aussie Building Permits. Sluggish prints of Australia’s Import Price Index and Export Price Index for Q2 also gets a few audienc …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Ignores downbeat prints of second-tier Aussie data above 75.00 - July 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Lower lows daily basis suggest there is room for further falls - July 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: The USD has seen some mild weakness since the Fed announcement - July 29, 2020