From a technical perspective, AUD/JPY trades within a descending trend channel line from the middle of June on the four-hour chart. That said, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY is to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers some lost ground near the 94.00 barrier - August 3, 2023
- USD/JPY: BoJ meddling, strong JGB yields tease Yen buyers above 143.00, US ISM Services PMI eyed - August 2, 2023
- NZD/USD flat-lines around 0.6075 area, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders - August 2, 2023