The AUD/JPY tumbled sharply after failing to pierce the Tenkan-Sen line at 96.41, extending its losses past the 96.00 figure, achieving a two-week low of 95.15. Despite the AUD/JPY pullback, it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at Tenkan-Sen line, collapses on soft Aussie CPI - June 28, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Consolidates, Eyeing Higher Targets - June 28, 2023
- USD/JPY unlocks new 7-month high [Video] - June 28, 2023