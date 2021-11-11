Risk appetite adds to the downside pressure but US bank holiday limits intraday moves. AUD/JPY remains pressured around 83.45 after marking a downtick to refresh the daily low following the Aussie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY refreshes intraday low around 83.50 on Aussie jobs report - November 10, 2021
- US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play - November 10, 2021
- USD/JPY soars to test 114 with more to go, 114.50 eyed for days ahead - November 10, 2021