AUD/JPY seesaws near multi-day high below 92.00, focus on Ukraine, yields and China

AUD/JPY keeps Friday’s retreat from multi-day high, picks up bids of late. Mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia peace ahead of this week’s talks test the bulls. Chatters over BOJ, China’s covid …
