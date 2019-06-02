The pair touched the critical support on the back of broad dollar’s strength. The USD/JPY pair holds its weakness while taking the rounds near 108.30 at the start of June’s first week on Monday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/JPY technical analysis: Break of 75.30/40 can avoid visiting 74.55/50, RSI oversold
The pair touched the critical support on the back of broad dollar’s strength. The USD/JPY pair holds its weakness while taking the rounds near 108.30 at the start of June’s first week on Monday. The …