The USD/JPY pair has finished the week at 108.66, having spent Friday consolidating gains. The pair soared Thursday, following the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, understood less …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/JPY technical analysis: Buyers can benefit from 75.00/74.98 area amid oversold RSI
The USD/JPY pair has finished the week at 108.66, having spent Friday consolidating gains. The pair soared Thursday, following the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, understood less …