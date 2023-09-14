To resume its uptrend, AUD/JPY buyers must reclaim 95.00, and once done, the path towards the YTD high would be more straightforward. Next, resistance levels would emerge at the July 25 swing high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY uptrend stalls around the 95.00 figure: Can the pair break the ceiling? - September 14, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Soars On Interest Rate Differential - September 14, 2023
- Usd/Jpy: Tests Of Important Highs Remains Key Calling Card - September 14, 2023