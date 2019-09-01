AUD/USD bars back in control in early Asia open, eye test of 0.67 the figure

The USD/JPY pair settled at 106.25, up for the week but within familiar levels, and having posted a lower low at 104.44. The pair topped at 106.67 on Thursday, following news that the US and China …
