AUD/USD Clears Support, USTR Posts Details of Extra $300b Tariffs

AUD/JPY appears to be extending its downtrend as anticipated. With that in mind, AUD/USD has thus broken under a critical support range under 0.6982. This has exposed levels not seen since August 2015 …
