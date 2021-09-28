A broadly hawkish lilt proffered by a host of major central banks over the past two weeks has fostered a renewed uptick in the reflation narrative. A surge across equities and commodity prices helped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD edges higher amid a hint the reflation narrative is again gathering momentum - September 27, 2021
- AUD/JPY braces 80.88 ahead of Australian Retail Sales - September 27, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Rally Against Japanese Yen - September 27, 2021