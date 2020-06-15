The Aussie dollar could weaken further to the 0.6730 vs. its American counterpart in the near-term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD faces a potential move to 0.6730 – UOB - June 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rejection at 50-day SMA proves costly - June 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Risk Sentiment Drives Price Action This Week - June 14, 2020