Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed further as the S&P500 futures continued their downside journey. USD/JPY is consolidating losses at around 128.50 in Thursday’s Asian trading. The pair remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ? - January 18, 2023
- AUD/USD falters after marking fresh 5 month high - January 18, 2023
- JPY Strengthens Amid Risk-Off Mood - January 18, 2023