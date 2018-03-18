AUD/USD: test the commitments of the Aussie bulls, AUD/JPY weighs

AUD/USD: testing the bull’s commitments at 0.7700, fresh lows. AUD/USD: dragged by AUD/JPY risk-off flows. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7703, extending the downside and making fresh lows as Tokyo gets going on a risk-off tone with plenty of angst over …
