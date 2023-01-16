The Australian Dollar continued to climb at the start of the week with hopes of China’s re-opening lifting base metals and sinking the US Dollar. Where to for AUD/USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD? - January 15, 2023
- USD/JPY slides toward 127.00 as Japanese Yen keeps rallying ahead of BoJ decision - January 15, 2023
- USD/JPY bulls move in and eye a correction towards 129.50 - January 15, 2023