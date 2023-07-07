GBP/JPY remains trading from 181.07 to 184.14. The line up as follows: 179.57, 181.07, 184.14, 187.24. GBP/JPY trades in 300 pip ranges above 181.07. GBP/JPY also trades oversold and big break for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BOJ, Yellen, intervention and USD/JPY - July 7, 2023
- USD/JPY has now likely moved into a consolidative phase – UOB - July 7, 2023
- FOMC Minutes Reveal Policy Divisions as USD/JPY Falls Sharply - July 7, 2023