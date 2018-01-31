Meanwhile, we’re seeing USD/JPY close in on session lows now at 108.74 as the dollar weakens across the board. The market has been largely ignoring all the recent BOJ comments about continued easing, but I gather it’s only a matter of time before they put …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BOJ’s Iwata: JPY rising more than we expected - January 31, 2018
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Fall Halts Above Key Low - January 31, 2018
- USD/JPY: headed for a retest of the recent lows or will FOMC rescue the bulls? - January 30, 2018