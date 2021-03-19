EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to regain 109.00 as BOJ alters ETF target - March 19, 2021
- Breaking: BOJ expands JGB yield target band, drops ETF buying target, USD/JPY jumps - March 19, 2021
- USD/JPY up against a wall of resistance ahead of BoJ - March 18, 2021