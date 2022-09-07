Breaking: USD/JPY bulls smash through 143.50

Traders keep lifting the offer in USD/JPY which is tnow aking on the laws of gravity and denying hungry bears a free lunch. Instead, the price has skyrocketed through 143.50 to score a fresh bull …
