USD/JPY (113.86):The USD/JPY recovered the losses from Monday as price action turned bullish on yesterday’s close. Still, the consolidation above 113.00 which marks a short term support level could see the currency pair trading sideways. The bounce off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Busy Day For The USD: FOMC, ADP Payrolls, And ISM Manufacturing - November 1, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: another attempt of a bullish breakout - November 1, 2017
- USD/JPY rises above 114 after FOMC releases policy statement - November 1, 2017