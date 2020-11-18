BUZZ-COMMENT-Bears eye another ratchet down in USD/JPY, 104 key

USD/JPY has traded heavily since Nov 11 and the risk is for a move back below 104.00 and possible test of the 103.18 spike low on Nov 6. Swings in risk sentiment, particularly risk aversion have …
