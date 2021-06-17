Given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance on Wednesday, the BOJ’s continued easy policy is likely to weigh on JPY. There does seem to be less pressure for the BOJ to maintain its ultra-easy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stay easy despite hawkish Fed, JPY-negative
Given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance on Wednesday, the BOJ’s continued easy policy is likely to weigh on JPY. There does seem to be less pressure for the BOJ to maintain its ultra-easy …