Central bank pronouncements, related policy expectations and resulting moves in yields remain the focus for most USD/JPY players. Big moves in both U.S. yields and USD/JPY may be in the cards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish Fed recipe for USD/JPY upside break, yields key - September 17, 2021
- USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along - September 16, 2021
- USD/JPY rallies to 109.80-85 region amid broad-based USD strength - September 16, 2021