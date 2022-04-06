Japanese players in particular only seem to be watching yields overseas in relation to Japan, and this will continue to be the FX focus in Tokyo. Central bank expectations have been behind recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY offered whether risk-on or off, all about yields - April 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes to recapture six-year high at 125.10 - April 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone - April 5, 2022