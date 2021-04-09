USD/JPY has been buffeted by the recent spate of M&A news and yen bond issuance by foreign players, accentuating break-outs in either direc tion and at times helping it to consolidate. The overall USD …
BUZZ-COMMENT-M&A, bond issuance factors in recent USD/JPY moves
