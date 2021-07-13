USD/JPY has bounced again from a 109.53 EBS low on July 8 but lingering doubts over the reflation trade could limit gains well ahead of 111.00 for now. Unless U.S. yields start trending higher again, …
BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk on but doubts on reflation trade may cap USD/JPY
