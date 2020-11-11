BUZZ-COMMENT-Strong Nikkei demand adds to support for USD/JPY

The Nikkei 225 index has been in rally mode since bottoming at 22,948.47 on Oct 30, catapulting above 24,000 on Nov 5 and then piercing 25,000 on Tuesday. USD/JPY has rallied alongside the Nikkei, …
