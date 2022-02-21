USD and JPY were the major beneficiaries last week as Ukraine-Russia tensions dominated the news, and related concerns caused many market players to run for cover. Both are likely to remain better bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Ukraine derails USD/JPY ascent, to remain the focus - February 20, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers remain hopeful until crossing 115.45 - February 20, 2022
- FX Weekly: USD/JPY weekly trade, EUR/USD targets, Fed and interest rates - February 20, 2022