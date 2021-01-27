The dollar fell as markets prepared for Wednesday’s conclusion of the Fed’s meeting , which is expected to produce no policy changes while reaffirming an accommodative stance even in the face of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD surfs the cloud higher as markets await Fed - January 26, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls throwing in the towel? 103.50 is the big test - January 26, 2021
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Mixed market structure, bears waiting to pounce - January 26, 2021