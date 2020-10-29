BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles on safe-haven dollar buying, ECB, US data

The dollar surged against the euro on Thursday as indications of more easing from the ECB in December combined with pandemic-related safe-haven flows and unexpectedly strong U.S. GDP to favor the U.S.
