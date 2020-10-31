BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weakens as risk aversion favors dollar

USD/JPY advanced on the dollar’s broader bid and some squaring up of shorts after it held just above September’s key 104.00 low on Thursday. The pending double-bottom at 104.00/02 and month-end …
