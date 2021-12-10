Though the 6.8% CPI print matched Reuters consensus forecast and exceeded October’s 6.2% reading, dollar longs were positioned for a hotter inflation number to put an exclamation mark on expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD wins slight reprieve from US inflation reaction - December 10, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Back Gains for the Week - December 10, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Hover Around the Same Resistance - December 10, 2021