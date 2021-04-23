This week’s rally in EUR/GBP toward last week’s 0.8719 high for the month is also constraining the pound. USD/JPY was flat after an early break below key 38.2% Fibo and 2021 up trend-line support at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Rising US PMI tide lifts EUR/USD toward key levels - April 23, 2021
- USD/JPY to dip to 107.00 on a one-month view – Rabobank - April 23, 2021
- USD/JPY rebounds sharply from monthly lows, prints daily highs above 108.00 - April 23, 2021