USD/JPY rallied sharply from 112.99 as Japanese importers were good buyers from this level, and more buys have been seen Tuesday morning on Gotobi and month-end Tokyo fix demand. USD/JPY rallied to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY basing? Importers have field day, options cap - November 29, 2021
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume? - November 29, 2021
- Global Cold Chain Market is Projected to Reach USD 22.81 Billion by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 8.81% - November 29, 2021