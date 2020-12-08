BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bears increase their numbers, waiting to get paid

USD/JPY has been a dull affair the past few weeks, but bears remain in control. This as vaccine news, and Brexit frights, have failed to force a reversal of the downtrend since March, when the Fed …
