USD/JPY is now consolidating under the 115 option barriers, limited by large offers likely from Japanese exporters and sellers seeking to protect the barriers. There could be a big reaction if 115 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY could soar once 115 barriers are gone - November 17, 2021
- Japan Exports YoY - November 17, 2021
- USD/JPY retreats from 115.00 amid flat US bond yields, USD bulls take a breather - November 17, 2021