BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY likely shifting into a lower core range

USD/JPY looks set to shift into a lower core range of 113.00-114.00 from 113.50-114.50, with U.S. yields turning soggy after many players were caught short Treasuries on Friday and squeezed. Nov 8 …
