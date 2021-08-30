BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY risk lower with Fed dovish but range likely intact

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded dovish on Friday, disappointing USD/JPY bulls and U.S. bond bears . With U.S. Treasury yields off recent highs, the USD/JPY risk is lower again, though the …
