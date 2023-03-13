“The composition of the public debt stock is comprised of foreign currencies, of which 44 percent is USD, 21 percent is SDR (Special Drawing Rights), 12 percent is CNY, 11 percent is JPY, 7 percent is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY plunges to 133.50 as bearish sentiment for USD prevails - March 13, 2023
- Cambodia’s public debt nears 10 bln USD as of 2022: report - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY faces strong support around 133.00 – UOB - March 13, 2023