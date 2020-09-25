Japan has just released a tiny Rubik’s Cube in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the puzzle toy. This commemorative Rubiks Cube weighs just two grams and measures 9.9 millimeters on each side.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Celebrate the Rubik’s Cube’s 40th Anniversary With This $1,800 USD “Super Small” Cube - September 25, 2020
- EUR/USD: A move to 1.1600 looks unlikely – UOB - September 25, 2020
- USD/JPY bulls testing critical resistance to no avail - September 24, 2020