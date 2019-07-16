Big hedge funds and speculators increased bullish bets on Gold, Coffee, JPY/USD and CAD/USD futures. There has been interest by money managers to position in more defensive commodity based sectors as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- CFTC Money Mangers Position Defensively in JPY, Gold, CAD - July 16, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: bullish case firmer if above 108.60 - July 16, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stability Around 108 - July 16, 2019