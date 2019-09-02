CFTC Positioning Report: JPY net longs at nearly 3-year highs

USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback. Fresh bids emerged …
