AUD/JPY is a compelling case for a test of trendline support. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Considering the fundamental backdrop, as explained in full here, Asia open: Recap of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture - November 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Hits 5 Month Highs as US Confirms Tariff Rollbacks - November 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidation continues, no definitions at sight - November 24, 2019