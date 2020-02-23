Chart Of The Week: USD/JPY moves in on familiar price acceptance area

The pair settled around 1.2960, still down for the week. Cable bullish potential limited ahead of the critical 1.3000 threshold. The USD/JPY pair has retreated in the last trading day of the week to …
