The EUR/USD pair finished a second consecutive week in the red, although it trimmed part of its losses on Friday, as a worse than expected US employment report put a halt to the dollar’s rally and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Chart of the week: USD/JPY testing bear’s commitments at key resistance, 109.70/80 - January 12, 2020
- USD/JPY: Downside Risk Remains For 2020 - January 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Retreating from critical resistance - January 12, 2020