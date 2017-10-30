COT: USD buying steps up a gear, especially against JPY — #SaxoStrats

The dollar’s continued revival helped trigger a 37% reduction in the non-commercial dollar short against eight IMM currency futures in the week to October 24. The buying was broad-based, but with the JPY bearing the brunt of the intense speculation about …
