Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair rose as USD got stronger on Friday due to the announced lower unemployment rate and higher nonfarm payrolls; furthermore, FED’s Powel touted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Could USD/JPY move to the 129 level? - February 8, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose at 21-EMA support, break below to see downside resumption - February 8, 2023
- USD/JPY: Dwindling bets for a move above 133.00 – UOB - February 8, 2023