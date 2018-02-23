Some dollar caution returned to the market. EUR/USD rebounded above 1.23 and finished at 1.2330. USD/JPY dropped back below 107 (close at 106.75). Asian indices are showing gains of up to 1.0% overnight with mainland China underperforming. Japan January …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Currencies: USD Rebound Slows Amid Lack Of Data - February 23, 2018
- USD/JPY retakes 107.00 handle and beyond - February 23, 2018
- Volatility Drives USD/JPY - February 23, 2018