USD/CAD as written Sunday, 1.2630, 1.2640 and 1.2651 Vs 1.2826. Actual this week traded 1.2756 to 1.2636. USD/JPY short 115.56 and 115.63 to target 114.53. USD/JPY achieved 115.56 and 115.63 yet …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Currency market: USD/JPY, AMC, ECB and trading opportunities next week - February 13, 2022
- USD/JPY now looks to visit 116.65 – UOB - February 13, 2022
- USD/JPY to lurch higher towards 117.10/117.40 on a break above 116.35 – SocGen - February 12, 2022