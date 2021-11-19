Currency market: USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

As written, USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs contain a long way to drop and short-only strategy. GBP/JPY broke 153.66 to the downside and traded to 152.51 lows. Supports are close at 151.09 and 150.12.
